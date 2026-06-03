Manali Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Partly Cloudy with Evening Rain and a High of 20°C

Manali, India – Tourists and residents in the popular hill station of Manali can expect partly cloudy conditions today, Wednesday, June 03, 2026, with a noticeable chance of rain developing in the evening hours. The day's temperature is forecast to reach a comfortable high of around 20°C, with the 'feels like' temperature matching the mercury. Humidity levels will hover around 61%, contributing to a generally pleasant atmosphere, while a light breeze will flow at approximately 5 km/h.

Current Weather in Manali, India — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 20°C Feels Like 20°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 61% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Manali — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 17:00 19°C Partly cloudy 98% 5 km/h 19:00 16°C Mainly clear 63% 2 km/h 21:00 15°C Clear sky 32% 1 km/h 23:00 14°C Mainly clear 12% 1 km/h 01:00 12°C Mainly clear 3% 3 km/h 03:00 11°C Light drizzle 5% 5 km/h 05:00 12°C Mainly clear 14% 5 km/h 07:00 17°C Clear sky 7% 5 km/h

Manali, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day progresses, the weather is expected to shift. By late afternoon, around 5 PM, the conditions will remain partly cloudy, but the probability of rain spikes to a significant 98% with the temperature at 19°C and a 5 km/h wind. This evening shower probability will gradually decrease. By 7 PM, the skies are anticipated to become mainly clear, with the temperature dropping to 16°C and a reduced rain chance of 63%. Residents and visitors can look forward to clearer skies as the night deepens, with temperatures continuing to fall. By 9 PM, the forecast indicates clear skies and a 32% chance of rain, with temperatures around 15°C. This trend towards clearer conditions and cooler temperatures will persist through the night, with minimal rain chances expected by midnight.

The overnight hours will see a further dip in temperature, reaching as low as 11°C by 3 AM, accompanied by very light drizzle and a slight possibility of rain. However, the early morning hours will see a gradual clearing, with the skies becoming mainly clear again by 5 AM, and temperatures slowly rising. By 7 AM, a clear sky is expected, with temperatures climbing back to 17°C, signalling a pleasant start to the morning, although a light wind will persist at 5 km/h throughout these early hours.

For those planning outdoor activities or simply navigating their day in Manali on Wednesday, June 03, 2026, it is advisable to be prepared for the potential for evening showers. Carrying an umbrella or light rain gear would be prudent, especially for late afternoon and early evening engagements. Given the comfortable daytime temperatures, light to medium clothing layers should suffice. As humidity levels are moderate, staying hydrated is always recommended, particularly if engaging in strenuous activities. Commuters should be aware of potential slick road conditions should the evening rain materialize, although significant disruptions are not anticipated based on the current forecast.

Recent weather patterns across Himachal Pradesh have shown variability, with some reports indicating snow in higher reaches and widespread rain in other areas, leading to temperature drops. However, the forecast for Manali today suggests a more settled, albeit partly cloudy, day with a chance of precipitation later. This milder forecast comes amidst a period of generally pleasant weather that has reportedly drawn a significant number of tourists to the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).