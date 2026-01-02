New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Thimpu, January 2: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Bhutan on Thursday around 9:52 pm IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 27.14° North and longitude 89.05° East.

"EQ of M: 3.5, On: 01/01/2026 21:52:30 IST, Lat: 27.14 N, Long: 89.05 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bhutan," NCS said in a post on X. Further information on the situation is awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)