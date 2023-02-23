New Delhi, February 23: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav K.P on Thursday joined the probe of Directorate Enforcement (ED) in the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Bibhav reached the ED office and went straight inside without commenting on the matter. Now, a team of ED's elite officials are questioning him. On February 11, the ED arrested YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy's son Raghav Magunta in the matter. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Court Dismisses Bail Pleas of Five Accused, Cites Possibility of Evidence Tempering.

Before Magunta, the ED had arrested Punjab based businessman Gautam Malhotra and one Rajesh Joshi, an aide of AAP's social media incharge Vijay Nair. The ED has filed two prosecution complaints, a chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet in the matter as of now. They are all set to file the third chargesheet (second supplementary) in the matter. Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: CBI Interrogates Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also sent summons to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to join the probe on February 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2023 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).