Kochi, February 8: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering investigation involving Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony. The probe centers on allegations of fraudulent financial transactions linked to the Nedumparampil Credit Syndicate (NCS). Investigators are examining whether funds provided to Antony by NCS owner N.M. Raju constitute "proceeds of crime."

The investigation follows disclosures made by N.M. Raju, who claims he provided approximately ₹2 crore to Antony in multiple installments for election campaign expenses in 2019. According to Raju, the transactions were based on personal relationships and lacked formal documentation. Mahua Moitra Booked Under PMLA: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against TMC Leader in Cash-for-Query Case.

Raju further alleges that despite repeated requests for repayment, only ₹20 lakh has been returned. While Antony has publicly acknowledged receiving funds for his campaign, he maintains that the entire amount was repaid in full following the elections.

Scrutiny of Election Disclosures

The ED is now tasked with verifying the source of these funds and their eventual use. A key component of the inquiry will focus on whether these transactions were accurately reflected in the mandatory financial disclosures submitted to the Election Commission of India. Karnataka FEMA Case: ED Raids Properties Linked to Congress MLA Subba Reddy in Bengaluru.

If the funds are found to be linked to fraudulent activity within the NCS, the MP could face charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED is expected to summon Antony for formal questioning in the coming days.

Links to Broader Financial Investigations

The probe into the MP is part of a wider crackdown on the Nedumparampil Credit Syndicate. Recent ED raids at the NCS headquarters in Thiruvalla and Raju’s private residence in Ramanchira sought to map the firm's financial network.

Authorities are also investigating potential links between the NCS and other high-profile figures. This includes verifying reports regarding a ₹2.5 crore investment allegedly made by Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, though Raju has denied these specific claims.

SIT Coordination and Related Inquiries

Parallel to the ED’s move, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also preparing to question Antony. This branch of the investigation stems from the Sabarimala gold theft case, which has already seen the interrogation of other political figures, including Adoor Prakash.

The SIT is currently scrutinizing Antony’s associations with Unnikrishnan Potty, a key figure in the gold theft case. As part of the evidence gathering, investigators are examining photographs and communication records to establish the nature of these professional and personal ties.

