New Delhi, Sep 24: Fire was reported in a mall in Delhi's Karkardooma area on Thursday. The fire was quickly brought under control and no loss of life was reported.

According to the Delhi Fire Services department, the fire was reported in the Aditya Mall and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Noida: Major Fire Breaks Out at Official Complex in Sector 59, No Injuries Reported.

"We received a call at 7.50 a.m. The fire was reported from an office situated on the second floor of Aditya mall. It was immediately brought under control. No casualty was reported," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).