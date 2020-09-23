Noida, September 23: A major fire broke out at an office complex in Noida Sector 59 on Wednesday. Following the reports of the fire, emergency services were pushed and fire fighting operation is underway. No casualty has been reported as of yet.

According to sources, the company at which the fire broke is of Jubliant Life Sciences. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Here are the images:

Fire breaks out at an office complex in Noida Sector 59; fire fighting operation underway. Reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/FgGIEtiUEf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2020

This is a breaking story, it will be updated soon.

