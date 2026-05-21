Delhi Heatwave: City Records First Major Heatstroke Case of Summer As 24-Year-Old Man Collapses During Train Journey, Admitted to RML Hospital

New Delhi, May 21: Delhi has recorded its first major heatstroke case of the summer season after a 24-year-old man, who was travelling by train, was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in an unconscious state on Thursday. The patient was immediately admitted to the hospital's emergency care facility, where a dedicated heatwave clinic initiated intensive life-saving treatment protocols to stabilise his condition and reduce dangerously elevated internal body temperature.

According to doctors, the 24-year-old was brought to the hospital unconscious around 1:45 am on May 21, 2026. Detailing the patient's clinical presentation and the immediate emergency procedures undertaken by the medical team, the Nodal Officer at RML Hospital stated, "Today, between the night of the 20th and the early morning of the 21st, at 1:45 a.m., we had to admit our first case of heat stroke at RML Hospital. This was a young man, 24 years old, from West Bengal, who was travelling by train. He had no comorbidities, but suddenly he started vomiting, felt extremely tired, and had loose motions. He was brought to the hospital unconscious. We then immediately tried to cool him down by immersing him in water and ice water up to the neck. After that, we admitted him to the medicine ward." Heatwave in Delhi-NCR: National Capital Braces for Intense Heat Wave As Temperature May Reach 46 Degrees; Orange Alert Issued.

Providing an update on the patient's condition, Dr Ajay Chauhan, Nodal Officer, said, "The patient's condition is still very serious. So, through you, I would like to inform everyone that heat stroke, also known as loo lagna, is a very life-threatening condition. In light of the Meteorological Department's alert, all viewers should please exercise caution and consume salt water and other similar medicines frequently. Continue to drink traditional beverages. And seek shade frequently if they engage in physical activity."

Meanwhile, emphasising the administrative priority placed on safeguarding citizens from heat-induced distress, the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, outlines the core objective of the emergency intervention. In a post on X, the Chief Minister breaks down the specific administrative measures taking effect on the ground. Chief Minister of Delhi in a post on X stated, "Amid the intense heat and heatwave gripping Delhi, the Delhi government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety and relief of every Delhi resident. Whether it's a labourer walking on the streets in the scorching afternoon, a dedicated worker standing at a traffic signal, a rickshaw puller, an elderly person, or any citizen in need, our priority is that no one feels helpless during this difficult time."

"13 mobile heat relief units are continuously reaching crowded areas to provide cold and clean drinking water, ORS packets, first aid, cotton gamchhas, and caps. Additionally, water bell systems in schools, cool rooms in hospitals, extra ORS, and every essential health facility are being ensured, so that relief from the heat is not just an announcement, but tangible assistance felt on the ground. The Delhi government stands with Delhi residents in every situation," the post read. Heatwave Grips North India: Temperatures Cross 45 Degrees Celsius in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and UP as IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts.

On Wednesday, as intense heatwave conditions continued to grip several parts of north India, doctors and weather officials urged people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, with temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius in Delhi and Rajasthan. Speaking to ANI, Chairperson of the Department of Internal Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Atul Kakar, said hospitals were witnessing a rise in patients suffering from heat-related conditions.

He added that dehydration and heat stroke were also becoming increasingly common during the ongoing heatwave. "In addition, many patients come with dehydration, and in extreme cases, heat stroke can occur. So these are the three heat-related conditions," he said. He further cautioned that children, elderly people, and those suffering from kidney or heart-related ailments were more vulnerable to heat-related complications.