Delhi High Court Quashes ‘Unnatural S*x’ FIR Against Man After Ex-Wife Agrees to INR 20 Lakh Settlement

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR filed against a man and his father after his former wife agreed to an INR 20 lakh settlement in connection with allegations of cruelty and “unnatural s*x”.

Justice Manoj Jain passed the order while hearing a petition seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings arising from matrimonial disputes between the estranged couple. The court also directed the petitioners to deposit INR 15,000 with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee within four weeks.

“In view of the settlement arrived at between the parties, continuing with criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose, especially when the dispute does not involve any public interest and is, primarily, private in nature. In any case, even the complainant does not wish to press any charges against the petitioners,” the court observed in its May 14 order. Forced Unnatural S*x With Wife by Husband Cruelty, But Cannot Be Prosecuted as Rape: MP High Court.

The court held that it was “appropriate” to quash the FIR in order to “secure the ends of justice”.

According to court records, the couple got married in January 2019 under Hindu rites and ceremonies and later developed matrimonial disputes due to temperamental differences. The woman had approached the police alleging cruelty, criminal intimidation, breach of trust, and “unnatural s*x” by her husband. She also accused her father-in-law of outraging her modesty by allegedly touching her inappropriately. MP High Court Drops ‘Unnatural S*x’ Charge Against Husband, Says An*l, Oral S*x With Wife Not an Offence.

A chargesheet had already been filed in the matter, though charges were yet to be framed. During proceedings before the magisterial court in June 2025, mediation efforts reportedly helped both parties arrive at a settlement agreement.

The couple was later granted divorce by mutual consent in January 2026 by the family court. As part of the settlement terms, the woman agreed to accept a total of INR 20 lakh towards stridhan, alimony, and maintenance for the past, present, and future.

The wife informed the court that she had already received INR 14 lakh earlier and the remaining INR 6 lakh had been paid through a demand draft. She further stated that she had entered into the settlement voluntarily and had “no objection” to the FIR being quashed.

Assistant public prosecutor Priyanka Dalal informed the court that all related matrimonial disputes between the parties had already been withdrawn and that the settlement conditions had been fully complied with.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).