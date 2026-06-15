Delhi Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Dust Storm, Noida Airport Operations & Water Issues

Delhi: Delhi witnessed a day of dynamic developments and challenges, as a sudden dust storm swept across parts of the city, leading to an IMD red alert. Meanwhile, the National Capital Region's aviation landscape expanded with the commencement of operations at Noida International Airport. Residents in South Delhi continued to grapple with concerns over contaminated water supply, highlighting ongoing civic issues.

Top Stories

Dust Storm with High Winds Hits Delhi, IMD Issues Red Alert

A sudden dust storm, accompanied by winds reaching up to 92 kmph, swept across various parts of Delhi on Monday afternoon, June 15th, significantly reducing visibility in areas like Dwarka. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for thunderstorms and rain following the event, which also saw light rainfall in the morning. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Coastal Road, Monsoon Session, Airport Hoax & Judge Threats.

Noida International Airport Commences Commercial Operations

The Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, officially began its commercial operations on Monday, June 15th. This significant development marks the National Capital Region's transition into a dual-airport system, which is expected to bolster Delhi NCR's position as India's premier aviation hub.

Civic & Local Government

Demolition Drive Near PM's Residence Clears Slum Clusters

A demolition drive was conducted on Sunday, June 14th, in slum clusters located near the Race Course in Lutyen's Delhi. This action followed a Delhi High Court order to clear the area and facilitate the rehabilitation of residents. The drive specifically targeted three slum clusters situated close to the Prime Minister's residence.

South Delhi Neighbourhoods Grapple with Contaminated Water Supply

Affluent South Delhi neighborhoods, including Gulmohar Park, Hauz Khas, and Green Park, are currently battling issues of foul-smelling and contaminated tap water. Residents attribute the problem to a deteriorating water and sewer system. Authorities are reportedly exploring solutions, including testing live water quality tracking, to address the persistent issue.

Crime & Safety

Delhi Court Allows CBI to Interrogate Accused in NEET Paper Leak Case

A Delhi court on Monday, June 15th, granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question three individuals accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case while they are in jail. The CBI identified these individuals as "prime conspirators," indicating the need for further investigation into their alleged roles.

Delhi Witnesses Series of Murders Stemming from Everyday Conflicts

Delhi has reportedly experienced a series of brutal murders in recent months, with incidents often escalating from everyday disagreements and personal conflicts into deadly violence. These cases highlight concerns about rising aggression and fragile conflict resolution mechanisms within the capital, according to reports published on June 15th.

Weather & Outlook

Moderate Drizzle Expected Across Delhi, High Near 38°C

Delhi is currently experiencing a clear sky with a temperature of 32.4°C. The forecast for today, June 15th, indicates moderate drizzle, with temperatures expected to range between 28°C and 38°C. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the fluctuating weather conditions.

Weather: Clear sky — 32.4°C. Today: Moderate drizzle, 28°C – 38°C.

Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Delhi navigates these varied developments, from environmental alerts to infrastructural milestones and persistent civic challenges, the focus remains on ensuring resident safety and improving urban services. The coming days will likely see continued efforts to address water quality issues and manage the city's dynamic weather patterns.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).