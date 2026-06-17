Delhi Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Terror Syndicate Bust, Slum Policy, NCR Blueprint & Telegram Dispute

Delhi, June 17: Delhi is abuzz with significant developments across various sectors today, June 17th. Authorities have made a major breakthrough in national security with the busting of a Pakistan-backed terror-crime syndicate, while civic planning for the future of the National Capital Region takes shape with a new blueprint. Residents also anticipate the implementation of a finalized slum rehabilitation policy, aiming to improve living conditions for thousands of families. Meanwhile, a legal challenge by Telegram against a nationwide ban related to the NEET re-test has captured attention, highlighting ongoing national concerns.

Top Stories

Delhi Police Busts Pakistan-Backed Terror-Crime Syndicate

On June 16, Delhi Police's Special Cell reportedly dismantled a Pakistan-backed international terror-crime syndicate, arresting seven operatives. The syndicate was allegedly involved in smuggling illegal arms, ammunition, and narcotics into Delhi-NCR and was reportedly operated by gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar. This operation averted a significant threat to the National Capital Region. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Water Crisis Deepens, Monsoon Delay & Railway Blocks.

New Slum Rehabilitation Policy for Delhi Finalized

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on June 16 that Delhi's new slum rehabilitation policy has been finalized. This policy is expected to benefit 4 lakh families residing in JJ clusters, with the Delhi Government directed to notify it soon and issue tenders for five clusters within 45 days.

NCR 2041 Blueprint Includes 'Namo' Cities & Pollution Zones

A comprehensive 2041 blueprint for the National Capital Region (NCR) includes plans for establishing four new 'Namo' cities across the four states within the NCR, alongside three designated pollution zones. This initiative, reported on June 16, aims to create new urban growth hubs and manage environmental impact, potentially offering relief from existing restrictions in Delhi-NCR.

Telegram Challenges Centre's NEET Re-test Ban in Delhi High Court

Instant messaging platform Telegram moved the Delhi High Court on June 17, challenging the Centre's decision to temporarily ban its services across India ahead of the NEET-UG re-test scheduled for June 21. The court agreed to hear the matter urgently, with Telegram's CEO reportedly stating that the platform should not be targeted instead of those leaking papers.

Crime & Safety

Three Dead, Two Injured in Govindpuri Residential Fire

A pre-dawn fire on June 16 engulfed a residential building in Govindpuri, leading to the deaths of three individuals and critically injuring two others. Local residents recounted dramatic escape attempts, including cries for help and climbing out of windows, as the blaze spread.

Couple Arrested in Two-Month-Old West Delhi Murder Case

Delhi Police arrested a man and his wife on June 16 in connection with the murder of the man's younger brother. The victim's body had been found dumped in a sack in west Delhi approximately two months prior, with investigations leading to these recent arrests.

Red Fort Blast Accused Allegedly Planned Larger Terror Network

According to intelligence reports cited in a 7,500-page chargesheet filed by the NIA and reported on June 17, the accused in the Red Fort blast case had allegedly planned to establish a terror network more extensive than the Indian Mujahideen.

Delhi Police Busts Pakistan-Linked Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud Racket

Delhi Police successfully busted a digital arrest cyber fraud racket on June 17, arresting several individuals involved in the scheme. The operation was reportedly linked to a Pakistan-based handler, highlighting cross-border cybercrime activities.

Convict in 1993 Bhubaneswar Bomb Blast Granted Release After 33 Years

A convict in the 1993 Bhubaneswar bomb blast case, who had spent 33 years in jail, was granted relief with an order for his release, reported on June 17. The decision provides a significant development in a long-standing legal matter.

40-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Sangam Vihar

A 40-year-old man was reportedly shot dead in Sangam Vihar on the morning of June 17. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred early in the day.

Interstate Cable Theft Gang Busted, Nine Arrested

An interstate cable theft network, reportedly operating from Delhi to Nagpur, has been dismantled with the arrest of nine members on June 17. This operation by police forces has disrupted a significant criminal enterprise.

Joint Anti-Drug Search Operation Conducted in North Delhi

A joint search operation was conducted in North Delhi on June 17 as part of an anti-drug campaign. This initiative aims to curb drug-related activities and enhance safety in the region.

Civic & Local Government

Delhi Records 54.9 Lakh Households in Census 2027 First Phase

The first phase of Census 2027 has reportedly listed 54.9 lakh households in Delhi, according to data released on June 16. The South West and North East districts recorded the highest numbers, reflecting ongoing civic developments in the capital.

MCD to Restore Eight Grade-I Heritage Structures

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing to commence the restoration of eight Grade-I heritage structures across the city. This initiative follows specific directions from the Supreme Court, with work expected to begin shortly after June 17.

Fire NOC Mandatory for 11 Categories of Buildings in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Service has made it mandatory to obtain a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) for 11 categories of buildings, including basements and multi-storey structures. This strict notice, issued around June 16-17, aims to enhance safety regulations across the capital.

Lieutenant Governor Inspects Development Work at Khan Market

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi visited Khan Market on June 16 to inspect ongoing improvement and development works. The visit aimed to review progress and ensure the timely completion of projects in the area.

Traffic Diversions Expected in Delhi Today, Advisory Issued

Traffic diversions are expected on certain routes in Delhi on June 17. Commuters are advised to check the advisory before leaving home to plan their routes accordingly and avoid potential delays.

Delhi Schools to Undergo Safety Audits

To ensure the safety of children, schools in Delhi will undergo comprehensive safety audits. Institutions found violating safety norms will face strict action, according to an announcement on June 17.

National & Political Developments

Supreme Court Issues Notice to Delhi Police on Leena Paulose Bail Plea

The Supreme Court, on June 17, issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding the bail application of Leena Paulose. The next hearing for this matter is scheduled for July 27, indicating ongoing legal proceedings.

Bangladesh Border Guard Chief Reportedly Meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Reports on June 16 indicated a discreet meeting between the Chief of the Bangladesh Border Guard and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Details of the discussion were not immediately made public.

Six Shiv Sena UBT MPs Reportedly Meet Speaker Amid Split Claims

Following reports of a split in TMC, six Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT) reportedly arrived in Delhi on June 17 to meet the Speaker, amidst claims of a major split within the party. Sanjay Raut alleged that the MPs were offered crores of rupees.

Deliberations Held to Increase Women's Participation in Police Forces

Discussions were held on June 16 regarding increasing the participation of women in police forces in Delhi and NCR. The deliberation aims to strategize methods for greater inclusion and representation.

Infrastructure & Development

Delhi Roads to Get 'Musical' Street Lights on EMI Model

Delhi's roads are set to become 'musical' on festive and special occasions with the replacement of one lakh street lights under an EMI model. This initiative, reported on June 17, marks a first for the city, aiming to enhance the ambiance.

Delhi-Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor Work Begins from Baldi Bypass

Construction work for the Delhi-Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor commenced from the Baldi Bypass on June 16. This infrastructure project aims to enhance connectivity between Delhi and Karnal.

Health & Environment

Dengue Remains Leading Vector-Borne Disease in Delhi

Fresh figures from the MCD, released on June 16, indicate that dengue continues to be the most reported vector-borne disease in Delhi. A total of 162 cases have been recorded so far in 2026 as the city transitions into the monsoon season, prompting health advisories.

AI Report Suggests Signs of Premature Aging in Delhi Youth

An AI report, highlighted on June 17, suggests that residents in Delhi are showing signs of aging as early as 20 years old. This surprising finding points to potential public health concerns in the capital.

Education

Delhi University to Waive Fees for Economically Weaker Students

Delhi University (DU) announced on June 17 a new financial assistance scheme designed to waive fees for economically weaker students. This initiative aims to provide support and ensure access to education for underprivileged sections.

Business & Economy

Samhi Hotels Receives INR 46.27 Lakh Stamp Duty Order from GNCTD

Samhi Hotels announced on June 16 that it has received a stamp duty order amounting to INR 46.27 lakh from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). This is a routine administrative order.

Sports

South Delhi Colts Secure Seven-Wicket Victory

The South Delhi Colts achieved a seven-wicket victory on June 16 in a recent match. This win marks a notable performance for the local team.

Weather & Outlook

Overcast Skies Expected in Delhi Today, High Near 38°C

Delhi is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 35.6°C this morning. The forecast for today, June 17, indicates overcast conditions with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 38°C. Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds are also expected across Delhi and NCR between June 16 and June 21, with peak impact around June 20-21. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary outdoor travel during peak heat or adverse weather.

Weather: Clear sky — 35.6°C. Today: Overcast, 25°C – 38°C.

Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Delhi continues to navigate both security challenges and ambitious urban development plans, the day's events underscore the dynamic nature of the capital. From critical law enforcement actions to long-term infrastructure visions and immediate civic improvements, the city remains a focal point for both local and national issues. Looking ahead, the progress of the new slum policy and the outcome of the Telegram legal challenge will be key areas to watch.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).