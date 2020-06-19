New Delhi, June 19: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday passed an order to stop home isolation amid the rising novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the national capital. The order said that five-day institutional quarantine will be compulsory for all COVID-19 positive cases after which patients can be sent for home isolation. Arvind Kejriwal Discusses Coronavirus Situation in Delhi With Amit Shah, Tweets 'Home Minister Assured Cooperation'.

"5 days institutional quarantine of each case under home quarantine is to be made mandatory and thereafter will be self for home isolation except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalisation," the order said. No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal passes order stopping home quarantine; 5-days institutional quarantine made mandatory for all #COVID19 patients in Delhi pic.twitter.com/0Sn8mJWJlD — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

The notification also orders "discontinuation of outsourced services of M/s PORTEA which was making only telephonic contact with the Home quarantine individuals with immediate." There should be mandatory physical verification of home isolation patients, the order said.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 cases in Delhi has risen in 49,979. Of these, 26,669 are active cases, while 21,341 have been cured or discharged from hospitals. Till now, 1,969 people have also died due to the illness.

Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Sham and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan chaired a key meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and top bureaucrats to discuss COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory. The meeting was also attended by mayors of all three civic bodies of Delhi.

