No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 02:52 PM IST
No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 15: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Monday cleared the air over another lockdown in the national capital and said there are no such plans. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said many people are speculating if there would be another lockdown in the national capital and issued a clarification saying that there are no such plans. India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424.

Kejriwal in a tweet said, "Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans." Speculations were rife that the Delhi govt could impose a lockdown in the national capital as COVID-19 cases are continue to rise.

Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet:

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of all the parties of Delhi to discuss on the coronavirus situation in the national capital. In the meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had demanded that 50 percent charges should be waived off on testing. BJP further suggested that charges at private hospitals should be fixed. Meanwhile, the Congress demanded that coronavirus testing must be provided to all, as it is everyone’s right.

On Sunday, Shah also held meeting with Kejriwal, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed 41,000-mark. COVID-19 death toll in Delhi mounted to 1,327

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Amit Shah Arvind Kejriwal BJP Congress Coronavirus lockdown COVID 19 Delhi
