New Delhi, June 18: On the occasion of Father's Day, a 64-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 23-year-old son in a fit of rage when the latter was trying to pacify him during an altercation in East Delhi's IP Extension, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Ashok Singh, retired as a senior manager from Engineers India Limited. His son, Aditya, whom he stabbed, is a computer science engineer working in Gurugram. Aditya is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. Delhi Shocker: Father Stabs Son in Madhu Vihar for Intervening in Quarrel Between Him and His Wife Over Dealy in Mobile App Download, Case Registered.

Ashok bought a flat in Gurugram and instructed his wife, Manju, to download an app on her cell phone to make the payment.

"The app was taking time to download. This made Ashok angry, and a fight ensued between him and his wife. Their son, Aditya, tried to pacify them. In a fit of rage, Ashok stabbed his son," said the official. Karnataka: Teenager Stabs Fiance in Neck on Pretext of Making Reels In Haveri, Investigation Underway.

Aditya suffered two stab wounds on his chest and was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. He was later discharged after treatment. The police have lodged an FIR under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC in this regard.

