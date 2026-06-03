Delhi Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Moderate Drizzle With a High of 40°C

Delhi residents can anticipate a day marked by both heat and a possibility of light rainfall as the forecast for tomorrow, Thursday, June 04, 2026, indicates a mixed weather pattern. The day is expected to reach a high of 40°C, with overnight temperatures dipping to a more comfortable 27°C. While much of the day will be dominated by clear skies, a 40% chance of rain suggests that scattered showers could interrupt the typical early June warmth. The maximum wind speeds are predicted to be around 16 km/h, offering a slight respite from the rising mercury.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Delhi, Delhi — Thursday, 04 June 2026 High 40°C Low 27°C Conditions Slight rain Chance of Rain 40% Max Wind 16 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Delhi — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 03:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 06:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 09:00 36°C Clear sky 15% 8 km/h 12:00 38°C Mainly clear 40% 3 km/h 15:00 35°C Moderate drizzle 32% 16 km/h 18:00 29°C Overcast 29% 8 km/h 21:00 28°C Clear sky 18% 2 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Delving into the hourly outlook, the early morning hours from midnight to 6 AM will see clear skies with temperatures hovering around 31-32°C and minimal wind. As the day progresses towards noon, the mercury will climb, reaching 38°C by 12 PM, with the chance of rain increasing to 40%. This is when the first significant probability of precipitation is noted, potentially bringing some relief from the daytime heat. By mid-afternoon, around 3 PM, the temperature will slightly dip to 35°C, but residents may experience moderate drizzle as the rain chances remain substantial at 32%. The evening will see a shift with overcast conditions by 6 PM and temperatures falling to 29°C, before clearing up by 9 PM with a cooler 28°C and a reduced 18% chance of rain. Delhi Braces for Clear Skies and Rising Temperatures on June 3, 2026, As Heat Builds.

This Delhi weather update suggests that while the heat remains a prominent factor, the intermittent chances of rain, particularly in the afternoon, will be a key feature. The humidity levels, though not explicitly stated, can be inferred to rise during and after rainfall, potentially making the conditions feel more oppressive at times. The Delhi temperature forecast should be monitored closely, especially as the day progresses and the likelihood of precipitation increases.

For those planning their day in Delhi tomorrow, it is advisable to stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun, especially during the late morning and early afternoon when temperatures will be at their peak. Carrying an umbrella or light rain protection gear is recommended due to the 40% chance of light showers, particularly around midday and mid-afternoon. Light, breathable clothing is best suited for the prevailing warm conditions. Commuters should be aware that any rain, even light drizzle, can sometimes cause minor disruptions on Delhi roads, so factoring in a little extra travel time might be prudent. Overall, the Delhi weather update calls for preparedness for both warm spells and potential brief, wet interludes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).