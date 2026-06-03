Delhi Braces for Clear Skies and Rising Temperatures on June 3, 2026, As Heat Builds

Delhi residents can expect a clear sky and steadily rising temperatures as Wednesday, June 03, unfolds. The capital city is forecast to experience a maximum temperature of 31°C, though it will feel warmer, reaching up to 34°C due to moderate humidity levels. The day begins with cooler conditions, with the early morning temperature around 29-30°C, gradually climbing throughout the day.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 31°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 47% Wind Speed 3 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 02:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 04:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 06:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 08:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 10:00 36°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 12:00 38°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 14:00 39°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The Delhi weather forecast indicates a dry day with no chance of rain, as indicated by a 0% probability throughout the hourly outlook. Winds will remain light, starting at 2-3 km/h in the early hours and picking up slightly to around 6-7 km/h by the afternoon, offering minimal respite from the building heat. By midday, temperatures are predicted to hover around 38°C, climbing to a high of 39°C in the early afternoon, making it crucial for residents to stay hydrated and protected from the sun.

Recent weather patterns have seen Delhi record a cooler start to June than in previous years, a welcome contrast to the peak summer heat often associated with this time. However, the forecast for June 3rd suggests a return to warmer conditions, with the temperature expected to reach its highest point around 2 PM. Despite the clear skies, the 'feels like' temperature will be significantly higher than the actual air temperature, a factor to consider for anyone planning outdoor activities. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Humid Conditions with High Rain Chance.

As the city experiences these warming trends, it is advisable for Delhiites to take precautions. Opt for light cotton clothing to stay comfortable and ensure adequate hydration by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are recommended for protection against UV rays, especially during the peak heat hours between 10 AM and 4 PM. For those commuting, the light winds mean heat accumulation in enclosed spaces could be noticeable, so planning travel around the hottest parts of the day might be beneficial.

While previous weather updates hinted at potential monsoon-related activity in other parts of the country and a generally pleasant weather spell, the outlook for Delhi on June 3rd points towards a clear, warm, and dry day. Residents should prepare for a significant increase in temperature as the day progresses, making it essential to manage their exposure to the sun and heat.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).