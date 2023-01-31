New Delhi, January 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the economic survey as a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory.

"The economic survey presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory including the global optimism towards our nation, focus on infra, growth in agriculture, industries and emphasis on futuristic sectors," PM Modi tweeted. Economic Survey 2023: Cryptocurrencies Do Not Pass Test of Being a Financial Asset.

The Economic Survey presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory including the global optimism towards our nation, focus on infra, growth in agriculture, industries and emphasis on futuristic sectors. https://t.co/2PpKzCgdtg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the economic survey for 2022-23 in the Parliament. Economic Survey 2022–23 Pegs India’s GDP Growth at 6–6.8% in For Next Fiscal Year.

The survey has projected a growth of 7 per cent in the current fiscal, while it has given a downward projection of 6.5 per cent growth in 2023-24. The GDP growth in 2021-22 was 8.7 per cent.

