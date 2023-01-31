Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022–23 in Parliament on Tuesday. The economic survey forecasted that India's Gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 6 percent to 6.8 percent in the next financial year starting April 1. Economic Survey 2022-23 Presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament Ahead of Union Budget.

Economic Survey 2022–23:

Economic survey pegs India's GDP growth at 6-6.8% in FY23-24 pic.twitter.com/AHQxnHfesq — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)