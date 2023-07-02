Twitter owner Elon Musk announced new restrictions for verified and unverified users in a bid to address "data scraping & system manipulation."Elon Musk is temporarily limiting the number of tweets people can read.

Musk, who is the CTO of Twitter, said Saturday the move was to address "extreme levels of data scrapping & system manipulation."

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted that verified accounts would be able to read 6000 tweets a day and unverified accounts would be able to read 600 tweets a day.

The announcement comes after users reported they were met with error messages that read "Cannot retreive tweets."

Thousands said they were unable to access the social media site, website Downdetector, which tracks internet disruptions, reported.

Twitter on Friday began restricting content to users without an account, with Musk saying Friday that "drastic and immediate action was necessary due to EXTREME levels of data scraping."

The site previously allowed people to view content without having signed in.

The site has suffered technical difficulties in recent months.

Musk shakes up Twitter

Musk bought Twitter last year in October for $44 billion ( (€40.4 billion) after months of legal wrangling over the company.

But in the months following the takeover, Musk, as the CEO of the company, faced criticism over management of the site as offensive content began appearing a lot more on the website and advertising revenue declined.

He then introduced Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service to that verifies people and organizations.

The blue tick to verify people previously used to authenticate influentialö people.

But the symbol, since becoming paid, has declined in status.

