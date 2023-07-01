Srinagar, July 1: Veteran trade union leader Sampat Prakash died here on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86. Prakash, a Kashmiri Pandit, was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the afternoon. He was declared dead on arrival, officials here said. His last rites are likely to be performed on Sunday, they said. Jammu and Kashmir: LeT Militant Associate Arrested in Srinagar; Perfume Bottle Bombs Seized.

Political leaders, including People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami condoled the passing of the veteran trade union leader.

"Very sorry to hear about the sudden demise of veteran trade leader and an advocate of civil liberties Sampat Prakash ji. As a child, I remember him being a frequent visitor at KD Sethi sahab's house in Jammu. Deepest condolences to his family," the PDP's official Twitter handle quoted Mehbooba as saying.Tarigami recalled Prakash's role in fighting for the rights of the poor and the marginalised sections. Amarnath Yatra 2023: Second Batch of Over 4,400 Pilgrims Leaves From Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp for Jammu and Kashmir.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran trade union leader Sampath Prakash. He made an immense contribution to the trade union movement. He was in the front row of leaders who organised the 1967 general strike of employees along with Abdul Majeed Khan, Shishopal and others," Tarigami said in a tweet.

