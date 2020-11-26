Mumbai, November 26: Faqir Chand Kohli, the first chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), died on Thursday, the company confirmed in a statement. The 96-year-old Indian tech wizards is considered as the founder of modern IT industry in the country. He is also credited for computerising the entire Tata Group shortly after the pathbreaking technology made forays in America and Europe.

FC Kohli, as he was popularly referred to, had graduated from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Instead of pursuing an academic career in the United States, he returned to India and joined the Tata Electric Co in 1951. TCS Hikes Salary of Employees Amid Pandemic, IT Major’s Headcount Is Over 4.5 Lakh.

In 1969, he was asked by the conglomerate to develop the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -- the organisation that would later emerge as the epitome of India's IT strength. The decision to setup the TCS came shortly after Kohli installed a computer system to control the electric line between Mumbai and Pune.

Industry leaders cutting across business groups paid homage to Kohli for his contribution to the Indian IT sector. "Mr FC Kohli laid the foundation for a strong TCS. I had the privilege of working with him on the NASSCOM Executive Council during the early nineties. I pray that his soul rests in peace," said Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

"Even in his 90s, Mr. FC Kohli exhibited an unparalleled zeal in ⁦@nasscom

⁩ meetings,encouraging us all to push our boundaries. Mrs Kohli was the wind beneath his wings. Sad to hear that the Father of Indian IT industry, creator of many CEOs, and a true visionary is no more (sic)," WNS Global Services CEO Keshav Murugesh tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also condoled the demise of Kohli, while recalling his contribution to the Indian IT industry. "FC Kohli, the Bhishmapitamaha of the Indian software industry and the founder-builder of TCS, has just passed away. It was always an education to talk to him. He has left behind a fantastic legacy," he said.

