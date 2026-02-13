Mumbai, February 13: Indian IT stocks came under sharp pressure on Friday, February 13, 2026, after weaker than expected US employment data and mounting doubts over Artificial Intelligence monetisation triggered a broad sell off. The Nifty IT index declined notably in early trade, with sector heavyweights such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies falling between 2 percent and 5 percent.

The immediate trigger was the latest US non farm payrolls report, which showed that the US economy added 142,000 jobs in August, below the 160,000 expected by analysts. Although the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2 percent, the softer hiring trend has raised concerns about a potential economic slowdown. Indian IT companies derive a significant share of their revenue from the US market, and any signs of cooling growth there typically impact deal flow and discretionary technology spending. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 13, 2026: Coal India, IRCTC and Biocon Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Investor sentiment was further dented by growing skepticism around AI led growth. While companies have highlighted strong pipelines in generative AI and automation projects, analysts note that large scale monetization remains gradual. The broader weakness in US tech stocks, including a sharp fall in the Nasdaq, also added to the cautious mood. Stock Market Holidays in February 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check Full List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Looking ahead, markets will closely track upcoming US Federal Reserve policy decisions. While a potential rate cut could support corporate spending in the long term, near term volatility in Indian tech stocks is likely to persist amid global macro uncertainties.

