Mumbai, August 21: The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Friday issued warning of flash floods in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka. While there is a high risk of the flash flood in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat during the next 24 hours, some areas in Maharashtra and Goa are at moderate to high risk of witnessing flash floods during the next six hours. Heavy Rains Disrupt Normal Life in Many States; More Downpour Expected in Coming Days: IMD.

"High risk of flash flood for the next 24 hours over areas of East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of East Rajasthan and Gujarat Sub-division. Moderate to high risk of flash flood for the next 24 hours over some areas of Konkan and Goa sub-division," the Central Water Commission said. There is a moderate risk of flash floods in some more parts of Maharashtra and Goa and interior Karnataka. Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rain in Konkan and Central Maharashtra.

"Moderate risk of flash flood for next 6 hours over some watersheds and neighbourhoods of Ratnagiri, North Goa, South Goa districts in Konkan and Belgaum district in North Interior Karnataka," the Central Water Commission said in its official flood forecast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast intense rainfall over central parts of the country during the next five days. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, east and west Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The Met department in a press release also warned people in these states and union territories to be prepared for damage to kutcha roads and vulnerable structures, mudslides, damage to crops due to inundation, reduced visibility due to heavy rainfall, flooding of roads and water-logging in low lying areas and traffic disruption.

