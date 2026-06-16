‘Melodi’ Is Back: Giorgia Meloni and PM Narendra Modi Reunite at G7, Viral Trend Returns To Spotlight (See Videos)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a light-hearted moment on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, reigniting interest in the viral "Melodi" social media trend that has attracted millions of interactions online. The two leaders met during the summit, where Modi held discussions with several world leaders on issues ranging from global cooperation to economic growth.

Photos shared by PM Modi from the G7 gathering showed him alongside leaders including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni. However, it was his interaction with the Italian prime minister that quickly drew attention on social media. “With fellow leaders at the G7 Summit in Evian. We will keep working together to advance prosperity, sustainability and human well-being,” PM Modi captioned the post.

Giorgia Meloni and PM Narendra Modi Reunite at G7

Meloni to Modi after their viral Melodi toffee post got 10 million likes on Instagram "Nice to see you again. We are the most famous on Instagram." pic.twitter.com/Oj9Wd6WzCm — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) June 16, 2026

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other G7 world leaders stand together for a group photo at the G7 Summit, in Evian, France. (Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/MI5YiAys44 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026

With fellow leaders at the G7 Summit in Evian. We will keep working together to advance prosperity, sustainability and human well-being.@G7 pic.twitter.com/yUUV89f8vh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2026

‘Melodi’ Is Back: Modi-Meloni Interaction Draws Attention

According to reports circulating on social media, Meloni greeted Modi warmly during the summit and referred to the popularity of their online fan following. Reports claimed the Italian Prime Minister told Modi: "Nice to see you again. We are the most famous on Instagram."

The reported remark appeared to reference the viral "Melodi" trend, a nickname created by internet users by combining the names of Meloni and Modi. The phrase has become popular across social media platforms over the past two years, generating memes, fan edits and discussion whenever the two leaders meet at international events.

The 'Melodi' Phenomenon

Interest in the Modi-Meloni dynamic surged after previous meetings between the two leaders generated widely shared photographs and videos. A selfie posted by Meloni during an international summit in 2023 helped propel the "Melodi" hashtag into a viral trend. Since then, every interaction between the two leaders has attracted significant online engagement.

Their most recent social media exchange also gained traction, with users reviving the "Melodi" nickname across platforms. The latest meeting at the G7 Summit has once again placed the spotlight on the unusual blend of diplomacy and social media popularity that surrounds the two leaders.

The meeting took place during the G7 Summit in Evian, where PM Modi interacted with several global leaders. Among those he met were European Council President Antonio Costa, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Modi was also seen interacting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit. The meeting came as India and the United States continue discussions on a potential trade agreement.

While the G7 discussions focused on global issues such as economic cooperation, sustainability and international partnerships, the Modi-Meloni interaction generated considerable online interest.

The recurring popularity of the "Melodi" trend highlights how diplomatic engagements are increasingly amplified through social media, with brief interactions often becoming talking points far beyond official discussions.

As images from the summit continue to circulate online, the latest Modi-Meloni meeting has once again demonstrated the enduring appeal of one of diplomacy's most talked-about social media moments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).