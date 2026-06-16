G7 Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Lands in Geneva en Route To Attend Summit in France (Watch Video)

Geneva, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed in Geneva enroute to France's Evian to participate in the G7 summit. In a special gesture, Switzerland President Guy Parmelin welcomed PM Modi at the airport. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and Parmelin exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties.

"PM Narendra Modi landed in Geneva enroute to Evian to participate in the G7 Summit. He was received by President Guy Parmelin of Switzerland. Both leaders exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen India-Switzerland partnership," Jaiswal posted on X. PM Narendra Modi Says Service to People Is Ultimate Test of Good Governance.

PM Modi Lands in Geneva

#WATCH | Switzerland | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Geneva. He was recieved by the Swiss President Guy Parmelin. PM Modi will travel to Evian, France, to participate in the G7 Summit. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/BhNJSA4eVd — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026

PM @narendramodi has landed in Geneva enroute to Evian to participate in the G7 summit. He was received by President Guy Parmelin @ParmelinG of Switzerland. Both leaders exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen India-Switzerland… pic.twitter.com/x9TKS4SUVM — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 16, 2026

During the summit, PM Modi will exchange views with the G7 leaders, and those from invited partner countries and international organisations, participating in the summit sessions on - Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity; Reviving Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for all; and Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI. He will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. PM Narendra Modi Begins Europe Tour in France; Eyes on President Emmanuel Macron Talks, G7 Summit, and Historic Slovakia Visit.

After concluding his engagements in Evian, PM Modi will visit Paris on Thursday for bilateral engagements and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event. According to the MEA, PM Modi is also expected to address the members of the Indian community in Paris.

PM Modi arrived in Geneva after concluding his two-day State Visit to Slovakia. In a special gesture, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico saw off PM Modi at the hotel before he embarked for France.

Describing his visit to Slovakia as "historic and productive", PM Modi stated that the outcomes of his visit will strengthen bilateral ties.

"Concluding a historic and productive visit to Slovakia. The outcomes of this visit will go a long way in strengthening bilateral ties between our nations. Stronger trade relations will greatly benefit our youth. Gratitude to the Slovakian government and people for the warmth. I am very grateful to Prime Minister Fico for coming to see me off," PM Modi posted on X.

During his visit, PM Modi met his Slovakian counterpart Fico and President Peter Pellegrini. During their meeting, PM Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini discussed diverse subjects during their talks at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

After the meeting, PM Modi posted on X: "Today’s talks with President Pellegrini covered diverse subjects such as closer ties in manufacturing, transport, innovation and investment linkages, energy, biofuels and more. There is also immense scope to cooperate in the field of digital technology. We also talked about deepening people-to-people linkages." Slovakia on Monday also conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on PM Modi. This was the 33rd global honour bestowed by a country upon PM Modi.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).