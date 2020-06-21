New Delhi/Raipur, June 21: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has demanded inclusion of Chhattisgarh in 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan', and has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister has requested that all the districts of Chhattisgarh should be included in the scheme and expressed confidence that a quick decision will be taken in this regard for the benefit of migrant labourers of the state.

In the letter Baghel said that "Nearly five lakh migrant labourers returned in Chhattisgarh till now and are still continuing to return. It is necessary to provide immediate employment to migrant and state workers." Baghel said neighbouring states Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha have been include in the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana' whereas Chhattisgarh has been excluded despite having similarities in terms of geographical, economical and social scenario with these states. PM Narendra Modi Launches Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, Applauds Gram Pradhans, Aanganwadi and ASHA Workers For Their Work During COVID-19 Lockdown

There is a sense of despair among the poor, agricultural labourers, migrant labourers and marginal farmers as Chhattisgarh is not included in 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan', he said and added that providing immediate employment to the migrant workers returning to the state, as well as to the labourers residing in the state is of prime importance.

He said that by incorporating all the districts of Chhattisgarh in the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan', all the migrant labourers of the state will get employment and self-employment opportunities according to their interest and skills for earning. The Chief Minister said that as the entire nation is badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, labourers, who earn their livelihood on daily basis, are the most affected due to the crisis. "Migrant labourers have returned to their home states as employment avenues have shut in places where they had gone for jobs. So far, over 5 lakh migrant labourers have returned to Chhattisgarh and the number is still increasing," he added.

The Chief Minister stressed that three-fourths of the state is extremely backward and dense forest area, where about 80 per cent of the state's population is SC, ST and OBC. About 90 per cent of the total population of Chhattisgarh depends on agriculture and labour work for livelihood comprising unorganised sector, agricultural labourers and marginalised farmers. Bastar and Sarguja division of Chhattisgarh are tribal-dominated and there are also 10 Aspirational districts in the state.

