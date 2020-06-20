New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan through video conferencing, along with Union Ministers, state chief ministers, village heads and migrant workers. Ahead of the launch of the GKRA from Khagaria district in Bihar, PM Modi paid tribute to the martyrs of Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Paying his tribute martyrs of Galwan Valley in Ladakh, he said, "Country is proud of the sacrifice made by our braves in Ladakh. Today when I am speaking to people of Bihar, I will say the valour was of Bihar Regiment, every Bihari is proud of it. I pay tributes to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation." Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan to be Launched by PM Narendra Modi on June 20, Migrant Workers in 116 Districts Across 6 States to be Given Employment Under The Scheme, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

Here's what PM Modi said:

What is Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan?

According to the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, the government aims to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the migrant workers who returned to their hometowns. Under the scheme, the government has identified 116 districts spread over six states - Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan - with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers.

The campaign of 125 days will work in mission mode and will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works on providing employment to the migrant workers. The entire outlay for the scheme will be Rs 50,000 crore. The villages across 116 districts in the six States will join this programme through the Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

