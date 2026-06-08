Giridih Shocker: Man Kills 3 Minor Daughters With Sharp Weapon in Jharkhand, Arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday after allegedly killing his three minor daughters with a sharp-edged weapon in a case that has shocked the local community. The incident occurred in Turukdih village under the Mufassil police station area, where authorities recovered the bodies of the three girls and took the accused into custody. Police identified the deceased as Pallavi Yadav, aged 14, and her younger twin sisters, Riddhi and Siddhi, who were six years old. Investigators said the girls were allegedly attacked inside their home during the morning hours.

According to police, the accused was apprehended shortly after the incident. Officers reached the village after receiving information about the killings and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the crime. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Arrested in Giridih for Hacking 3 Minor Daughters to Death After Family Dispute.

Authorities said the motive behind the killings remains unclear. Investigators are examining multiple angles, including possible family disputes and the mental condition of the accused. Officials stated that conclusions would be drawn only after detailed questioning and the completion of forensic and post-mortem examinations.

The deaths of the three sisters have sent shockwaves through Turukdih village and nearby areas. Residents gathered near the family's home after news of the incident spread, while local authorities worked to maintain order and assist the investigation. Ranchi Shocker: Man 'Beaten to Death' for 'Molesting' Woman in Jharkhand; Police Probing Incident From All Angles.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are collecting statements from family members, neighbors and other potential witnesses as part of the inquiry.

Senior police officials said efforts are focused on establishing the sequence of events and identifying any factors that may have contributed to the crime. The accused remains in police custody and is expected to be questioned further as investigators piece together details of the case.

Giridih district, located in northern Jharkhand, has witnessed several criminal incidents in recent months, but the alleged killing of three young children by their father has drawn particular attention because of its severity and the age of the victims. Authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation is ongoing. Police said further information regarding the motive and circumstances surrounding the deaths is expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).