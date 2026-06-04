Ranchi Shocker: Man 'Beaten to Death' for 'Molesting' Woman in Jharkhand; Police Probing Incident From All Angles

A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of individuals on Wednesday afternoon, June 3, following accusations of molesting a local woman in Jharkhand's Ranchi district. The police confirmed on Thursday that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault, while a manhunt is underway for two others who fled the scene. Investigators are currently looking into both the immediate trigger and potential underlying family animosities, including a reported property conflict.

The Assault and Immediate Arrests in Ranchi

The fatal confrontation took place in Lahna village, located within the jurisdiction of the Ratu police station, roughly 20 kilometres from the state capital of Ranchi. The victim, identified as Rohit Mirgha, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing emergency medical treatment at a local hospital. Ranchi Shocker: ITI Student Dies by Suicide After Video Call With Girlfriend, Jharkhand Police Probe Relationship Angle.

Following the death, the victim's family approached law enforcement to file a formal criminal complaint. Providing an update on the legal processing, Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gaurav Goswami stated: "Following a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased at Ratu police station, we arrested one accused. Two others are still absconding and they will be nabbed soon."

Initial Inquiry into Molestation Claims

Preliminary statements gathered by the police indicate that the targeted woman was working in an agricultural field on Wednesday afternoon when the initial encounter with Mirgha occurred. According to law enforcement briefs, the situation quickly escalated after she detailed the interaction to her family. Commenting on the sequence of events that led to the violence, SP Goswami detailed the reported motivations of the attackers: "The woman alleged molestation by Mirgha. In a fit of rage, three persons, including her husband and son, allegedly beat him." Ranchi Shocker: Shraddhanand Bal Vidyalaya Teacher Sends Obscene Texts to Female Students, Forces To Strip During Video Calls and Lures Them to Hotels; Probe Underway.

Investigation Shifts to Potential Pre-existing Disputes

While the immediate confrontation was reportedly triggered by the woman's allegations, local field inquiries have introduced alternative motives for the fatal beating. Statements collected from nearby villagers indicate that the families involved have a history of structural friction. Local residents informed investigators that a long-standing land dispute has been a point of contention between Mirgha's family and the woman's household. Ratu police officials maintain that they have not ruled out the property feud as a primary or complicating factor in the murder. “We are probing all aspects related to the case," SP Goswami added, confirming that a comprehensive forensic and situational investigation remains active.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).