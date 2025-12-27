Mumbai, December 27: On Wednesday, December 24, gold prices hit a record of INR 1,38,676 per 10 grams in futures trade, while the metal crossed USD 4,500 per ounce in the global market. This came amid expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, people are looking online to know the gold rate of today. Today, December 27, the price of 24-carat gold per 10 gram is INR 1,40,030, whereas the rate of 22-carat gold per 10 gram is INR 1,28,360. On Friday, December 26, the price of 24-carat gold was INR 1,40,020 per 10 gram and INR 1,28,350 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram. Scroll down to check the gold rate today (December 27) in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Gold Rate in India Today

According to Good Returns, the rate of the yellow metal in the country today is INR 14,003 per gram for 24-carat gold and INR 12,836 per gram for 22-carat gold. On the other hand, 18-carat gold is priced at INR 10,503 per gram nationwide. That said, it is worth noting that gold prices differ from city to city due to several factors, including tax, GST, making charges, etc. If you're wondering what the gold rate is in Mumbai, Bengaluru or Delhi, among other cities, then see the gold rate provided in the table below. Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Gold Rate Today, December 27, 2025

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,28,510 INR 1,40,180 Mumbai INR 1,28,360 INR 1,40,030 Chennai INR 1,28,910 INR 1,40,630 Ahmedabad INR 1,28,410 INR 1,40,080 Kolkata INR 1,28,360 INR 1,40,030 Bengaluru INR 1,28,360 INR 1,40,030 Hyderabad INR 1,28,360 INR 1,40,030 Jaipur INR 1,28,510 INR 1,40,180 Pune INR 1,28,360 INR 1,40,030 Noida INR 1,28,510 INR 1,40,180 Gurugram INR 1,28,510 INR 1,40,180 Ghaziabad INR 1,28,510 INR 1,40,180 Lucknow INR 1,28,510 INR 1,40,180 Bhopal INR 1,28,510 INR 1,40,180 Jodhpur INR 1,28,342 INR 140,010 Srinagar INR 1,29,350 INR 1,35,820

Market analysts have pointed out three reasons for the rise in gold prices. These include the US Federal Reserve outlook, geopolitical risk, and silver's outperforming the yellow metal. While the gold prices continue to rise, the same has caused a slight dip in physical jewellery volume. That said, people are continuing to make investments in digital gold and Gold ETFs. Those planning to buy gold are advised to check for the BIS Hallmarking and the daily updated gold rates before making any purchases, as prices of the yellow metal are expected to remain volatile through the Christmas and New Year period.

