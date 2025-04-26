New Delhi, April 26: In the light of the recent international airspace closures and overflight restrictions, several flight routes have been significantly altered, leading to extended flight durations and the possibility of technical stops. To ensure continued passenger comfort, safety, and regulatory compliance, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed all airline operators to implement enhanced passenger handling measures with immediate effect.

Key Measures Include:

Transparent Communication: Passengers must be proactively informed about route changes, extended travel times, and any technical halts during their journey. This communication should occur at check-in, boarding, and via digital alerts. Pahalgam Terror Attack: DGCA Issues Advisory to Airlines on Passenger Handling As Pakistan Shuts Airspace for Indian Carriers.

Enhanced In-Flight Services: Airlines are required to revise catering based on the actual block time, ensuring adequate food, hydration, and special meal availability throughout the flight, including any technical stopovers.

Medical Readiness: Carriers must ensure onboard medical supplies are sufficient and verify the availability of emergency services at potential technical halt airports.

Customer Support Preparedness: Call centers and customer service teams must be ready to handle delays, missed connections, and provide assistance or compensation as required by applicable regulations. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rajkot International Airport Goes 24/7 As Pakistan Shuts Airspace for Indian Flights.

DGCA Directs Airlines to Implement Passenger Handling Measures

Operational Coordination: Seamless coordination is essential among flight operations, customer service, ground handling, inflight services, and medical partners. All airlines have been asked to treat this directive as mandatory. Failure to comply may attract regulatory action under the applicable Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR). This directive is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

