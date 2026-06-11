Gurugram Viral Video: Delhi Police Constable Arrested for Attacking Ex-Girlfriend, Bail Rejected by Court

A Delhi Police constable has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend on a road in Gurugram, with the shocking incident captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media. A local court has since rejected the accused's bail plea.

The accused, identified as Ronit Yadav, is a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad and was posted at a Delhi Metro station. According to police, he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in Gurugram's Sector 56 area while under the influence of alcohol. Indore Shocker: Refused To Reconcile, Man Rams Ex-Girlfriend With Scooter in Madhya Pradesh; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

CCTV Video Captures Assault

Viral CCTV footage from Jalvayu Vihar shows Yadav allegedly attacking the woman in public. The video also captures a bystander attempting to intervene and rescue the victim, leading to a brief scuffle between the man and the accused.

Delhi Police Constable Arrested for Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Threats to Victim's Family, Society Gate Rammed

According to the victim's complaint, Yadav arrived at her residence between 5 am and 6 am and allegedly attempted to force his way into the house. He reportedly threatened the woman's mother and minor sister when he could not meet her.

The victim was attending a function at the time and was informed about the incident by her family members. Police said the accused later rammed the residential society's gate with his Thar SUV, causing panic among residents. Indore Shocker: Elderly Man Kills Wife With Pair of Scissors in Madhya Pradesh, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of Building.

Previous Complaint Withdrawn After Alleged Threats

The victim, a BBA student at a reputed Delhi college, stated that she had earlier filed a complaint against Yadav in September 2025 after a similar assault. However, she later withdrew the complaint, allegedly due to threats from the accused.

The couple had reportedly been in a relationship but separated because of Yadav's behaviour.

Court Rejects Bail Plea

Following his arrest, Yadav was sent to judicial custody and is currently lodged in Bondsi Jail. A local court has rejected his bail application, and further investigation into the case is underway.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many demanding strict action against the accused after the CCTV footage surfaced on social media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Dharamvir Sharma), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).