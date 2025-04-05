Indore, April 5: A shocking incident of murder and suicide has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a 70-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife. The alleged incident occurred on Friday, April 4, in Indore's Silver Palace area under the Annapurna police station. The deceased was identified as Tarachand Khatri. Police officials said that Khatri jumped from the terrace of his three-story house after killing his wife, Seema Khatri (65).

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, Tarachand Khatri allegedly attacked his wife multiple times with a pair of scissors inside their home on April 4. It is reported that the brutal attack left Seema severely injured, which led to her succumbing to her injuries on the spot. After killing his wife, Tarachand went to the terrace of their three-story house and jumped off the building. Indore Shocker: Man Partying With His Friends Falls to Death From Roof After Losing Balance Amid Power Cut in Madhya Pradesh, Probe Launched.

Cops said that Tarachand suffered serious injuries from the fall and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. According to the preliminary investigation, the couple had been facing family disputes for a long time. It is also reported that Tarachand's mental health was deteriorating, which could have contributed to the tragic incident.

Soon after the incident became known, the Annapurna police and a forensic team reached the spot and began investigating the matter. They also questioned the family members and neighbors to understand the couple's relationship and the events that led to the crime. It is also learned that a heated argument broke out between the couple before the brutal attack. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Mentally Unstable Man Brutally Kills Father With Temple Mace Over Ancestral Land Dispute in Khajuraho, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Neighbours told cops that Tarachand had a history of anger issues. Nearly 15 days ago, he had threatened to kill his wife and jump off a building.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

