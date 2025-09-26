A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a man ramming into a woman, allegedly his ex-girlfriend, with a scooter, after she refused to reconcile with him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. According to NDTV, the incident took place on Thursday evening, September 25, in the Kalpana Nagar area. The police said the woman had ended her relationship with the accused some time ago. However, the man had allegedly been threatening and coercing her to continue the relationship. When the woman refused, his behaviour reportedly turned aggressive and violent. The report said the police have filed a case against the accused after the woman registered a complaint. Indore Shocker: Elderly Man Kills Wife With Pair of Scissors in Madhya Pradesh, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of Building.

आरोपी पर 7 मामले पहले से दर्ज हैं एक लड़की से जबरन प्रेम संबंध बनाने की कोशिश थी, गुरुवार को आरोपी स्कूटर पर आ रहा था लड़की ने खुद को बचाने के लिए उसे पर पत्थर फेंका तो उसने सीधे स्कूटर से उसे टक्कर मार दी मामला इंदौर का है pic.twitter.com/mKvCWYoEa4 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

