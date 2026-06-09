Guwahati Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Overcast Skies and High Humidity

Guwahati residents can expect a predominantly overcast day with persistent drizzle as we move through Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The city's weather forecast indicates a comfortable yet humid atmosphere, with the mercury set to hover around 29°C for most of the day. However, the high humidity of 75% will make it feel warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching up to 35°C, particularly during the afternoon hours. Gentle winds of around 3 km/h are expected, offering little respite from the sticky conditions. This weather update for Guwahati is crucial for planning your day.

Current Weather in Guwahati, Assam — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 75% Wind Speed 3 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Guwahati — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 30°C Light drizzle 64% 2 km/h 12:00 31°C Light drizzle 85% 7 km/h 14:00 28°C Moderate drizzle 98% 3 km/h 16:00 29°C Light drizzle 81% 4 km/h 18:00 27°C Light drizzle 57% 2 km/h 20:00 26°C Clear sky 37% 5 km/h 22:00 26°C Overcast 43% 3 km/h 00:00 26°C Mainly clear 48% 0 km/h

Guwahati, Assam Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook reveals a pattern of increasing rain chances as the day progresses. Starting with a 64% chance of light drizzle at 10:00 AM, the probability of precipitation is expected to climb significantly. By noon, the chance of rain rises to 85% with moderate drizzle, and this intensifies further to a near certainty of 98% at 2:00 PM. While the intensity may fluctuate, the presence of moisture in the air will be a constant companion. Even as evening approaches, the likelihood of rain remains substantial, with a 57% chance at 6:00 PM. Towards the late evening and overnight, while skies may clear slightly, patchy rain chances will persist.

For those venturing out in Guwahati today, Tuesday, June 09, 2026, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat. The fluctuating temperatures, combined with high humidity and the 'feels like' temperature peaking in the afternoon, necessitate light, breathable clothing. Staying hydrated will be key to combating the muggy conditions, even with the presence of rain. Commuters should be prepared for potentially slower travel times due to wet roads and reduced visibility, especially during the midday hours when drizzle is expected to be moderate.

The overall Guwahati weather picture suggests a day where outdoor activities might be hampered by persistent dampness. While the temperatures themselves are not extreme, the high humidity and the constant threat of rain create a more challenging environment. This detailed Guwahati weather update highlights the need for preparedness and adaptability throughout the day. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the latest Guwahati weather forecast as conditions can change.

This weather pattern is typical for Guwahati during this season, where monsoon influences often bring prolonged periods of cloud cover and intermittent rainfall. The consistent humidity levels underscore the impact of the approaching monsoon season, which is vital for the region's agriculture. Understanding today's Guwahati temperature and rain forecast allows for better planning and management of daily routines, ensuring minimal disruption from the prevailing weather conditions.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).