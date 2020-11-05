Chandigarh, November 5: The Haryana assembly on Thursday passed a bill providing 75 percent quota for local residents in private jobs. The draft of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill was approved by the state cabinet in July this year. "Our promise to lakhs of youth of Haryana is fulfilled today. Now 75% of all private jobs in the state will be from Haryana," Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tweeted. Haryana Cabinet Approves Draft of Ordinance Mandating 75% Quota For Locals in Private Jobs: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

As per the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, private companies, partnership firms, societies, trusts and other such organisations that are based in the state will have to reserve three-fourth of jobs having a salary of less than Rs 50,000 per month for locals. The legislation has an exemption clause that can be invoked to hire non-domestic workers if suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of industry.

Haryana Reserves 75% Private Jobs For Locals, Dushyant Chautala Gets Emotional:

हरियाणा के लाखों युवाओं से किया हमारा वादा आज पूरा हुआ है।अब प्रदेश की सभी प्राइवेट नौकरियों में 75% हरियाणा के युवा होंगे। सरकार का हिस्सा बनने के ठीक एक साल बाद आया ये पल मेरे लिए भावुक करने वाला है। जननायक की प्रेरणा और आपके सहयोग से सदैव आपकी सेवा करता रहूं,यही मेरी कामना है। — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) November 5, 2020

Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), during the 2019 assembly election campaign, promised 75 percent reservation for Haryana residents in private jobs. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its assembly poll manifesto had also made a near similar commitment of giving a special incentive to industries providing over 95 percent jobs to the local residents.

The quota for locals in private jobs is on the lines of the law enacted by YS Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh government had in July last year passed Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2019, to reserve 75 percent jobs for local youths in various private sectors.

Under the Act, 75 percent jobs in industrial units, factories, joint ventures and projects set up under public-private partnership mode are reserved for locals.

