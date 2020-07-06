Chandigarh, July 6: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday presented a draft proposal before the state cabinet proposing 75 percent quota for locals in private jobs. The issue of reservation for locals in private jobs in Haryana had been discussed by the state cabinet in February this year and Dushyant Chautala was asked to make a draft proposal. The move is on the lines of the law enacted by YS Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh.

Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), during the 2019 assembly election campaign, promised 75 percent reservation for Haryana residents in private jobs. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its assembly poll manifesto had also made a near similar commitment of giving a special incentive to industries providing over 95percent jobs to the local residents. The state government already has similar job quota provisions in place which were hardly enforced.

"The BJP-JJP coalition government was committed to providing 75 percent of the jobs to the youth of the State,” Chautala had said after the state cabinet authorised him to bring a proposal. However, a few days later, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had cast doubt over the proposal, saying he can neither respond in the affirmative nor the negative. Chautala was sitting next to Khattar when he made the remark.

