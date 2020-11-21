Mumbai, November 21: The payment stack system of HDFC Bank, one of the leading private lenders in India, suffered an outage in the late evening hours of Saturday. The customers raised complaint on social media, as they tagged the bank's Twitter account and stated that netbanking, online and card payments were not working. HDFC Bank Offers Cashback to Small, Medium Merchants to Encourage Digital Transactions.

A couple of hours after the complaints were raised, a statement issued by the HDFC blamed "outage at one of the data centres" as the reason behind the temporary disruption of services.

"Hi, an unexpected outage at one of our data centres has impacted some of our services. We are working towards restoration of the services, which shouldn’t take long. The inconvenience is sincerely regretted," said a reply posted on Twitter by HDFC Bank Cares handle.

Netizens Anguished Over Outage of Service

"What’s going on with @HDFC_Bank online payments. Debit/credit cards, UPI nothing seems to be working! Anyone else facing this. Can @HDFCBank_Cares please clarify," broadcaster Raunak Kapoor, one of the bank customers, wrote on social media.

Other social media users, who apparently appeared as the bank customers, claimed that they were unable to access the facility of UPI payments, credit and debit card transactions and transfer of funds using netbanking.

"The entire payment stack of HDFC Bank is down. No official update as of now, although the partners etc. have alerted so," said another user Abhishek Baxi.

HDFC Down? Netizens Raise Alarm on Twitter

#HDFC Bank down for the past one hour. No services for net banking and atm @HDFC_Bank — Arivazhagan (@dirarivazhagan) November 21, 2020

'Down For Over An Hour'

#HDFC Bank down for the past one hour. No services for net banking and atm @HDFC_Bank — Arivazhagan (@dirarivazhagan) November 21, 2020

'No Communication to Customers'

.@HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares entire payments stack is down. Cards, Internet banking, UPI, IMPS. No communication to customers. — Sanket Nayak (@sankeyboy) November 21, 2020

'PayTM Mentions Bank Experiencing Downtime', Claims User

Hey @HDFC_Bank users, have you guys also been facing unexpected transaction failures today? Even @Paytm mentions that the bank is experiencing a downtime, however, there’s no official communication from the bank on this one. #hdfc #down — Archit Mahajan (@archit92mahajan) November 21, 2020

HDFC Bank Cares Responds

Hi, an unexpected outage at one of our data centres has impacted some of our services. We are working towards restoration of the services, which shouldn’t take long. The inconvenience is sincerely regretted -Anay — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) November 21, 2020

HDFC Bank is considered to hold one of the broadest customer base, among the private lenders in India. A large section of the salaried class uses the services of the bank. In terms of market capitalisation as of March 2020, it was stated as the country's largest private bank.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).