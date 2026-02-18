Bengaluru, February 18: A tragic road accident caught on camera in Bengaluru has claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman in Rajajinagar. The victim, identified as Yogeshwari, was fatally hit by a speeding Bullet bike while crossing Rajkumar Road near HDFC Bank around 12:30 pm.

Yogeshwari, a resident of Kempegowda Layout near Laggere, was employed at HDFC Bank. According to reports, she had stepped out with a colleague to bring lunch and was returning to the office when the accident occurred.

How the Accident Happened

The two women were attempting to cross Rajkumar Road when her colleague paused midway to allow traffic from one side to pass. Believing she could safely cross before an approaching vehicle, Yogeshwari moved ahead. At that moment, a speeding Bullet bike struck her with force, throwing her onto the road and causing severe head and body injuries. Bihar Road Accident: 3 Cousins Killed, One Injured as Speeding Car Rams into Bridge Divider in Jehanabad (Watch Video).

She was immediately rushed to Suguna Hospital but succumbed to her injuries due to excessive blood loss.

Bike Rider Also Injured

The rider, identified as Deepan (21), also fell from the bike and sustained injuries. He has been admitted to Command Hospital for treatment.

Yogeshwari’s body was later sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination. Ranchi Horror: Young Man Dragged Kms by Mercedes for Protesting Accident; Jharkhand High Court Lawyer Manoj Tandon Arrested.

Police Investigation Underway

The Rajajinagar Traffic Police visited the accident spot, conducted an inspection, and registered a case. Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding was the primary cause of the fatal crash.

A CCTV video of the accident has since gone viral on social media, sparking renewed concerns over speeding and pedestrian safety on Bengaluru’s busy roads.

