Heatwave in Maharashtra: Thirsty Monkeys Stop MSRTC Bus at Khandala Ghat Seeking Water, Video Goes Viral

The ongoing heatwave in Maharashtra is not only affecting people but also taking a visible toll on wildlife. A striking incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon, May 20, at Khandala Ghat near Pusad in Yavatmal district, where a group of thirsty monkeys gathered around an MSRTC bus seeking water amid extreme heat conditions.

The incident took place around 3 PM when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Dhule-Yavatmal bus, carrying passengers from Washim to Pusad, reached the Khandala Ghat area. According to passengers, a monkey suddenly appeared on the road and stood in front of the bus, refusing to move despite attempts by the driver and passengers to shoo it away. Weather Forecast Today, May 21, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Thirsty Monkeys Stop MSRTC Bus at Khandala Ghat Seeking Water

महाराष्ट्र - भीषण गर्मी का असर सिर्फ इंसानों पर ही नहीं, बल्कि जंगली जानवरों पर भी कितना गंभीर पड़ रहा है, इसका दर्दनाक नजारा बुधवार दोपहर करीब 3 बजे पुसद के खंडाला घाट में देखने को मिला. महाराष्ट्र राज्य परिवहन निगम (MSRTC) की धुले-यवतमाल बस यात्रियों से भरी हुई वाशिम से पुसद… pic.twitter.com/NrxyZlEOTu — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) May 21, 2026

Passengers Offer Water to Thirsty Monkeys

Some passengers suspected that the monkey was thirsty due to the intense heat and offered it a bottle of water. As the monkey began drinking, several more monkeys and langurs reportedly emerged from the nearby forest area.

Witnesses said the animals appeared visibly distressed and struggled for every drop of water offered by passengers. Travelers on the bus then shared water from their own bottles to help quench the thirst of the animals. Mumbai Weather Update: Rains Likely From May 22 As Pre-Monsoon Showers Move North Amid Rising Heat and Humidity, Check Details.

Passenger Lata Shreevas recorded the incident on her mobile phone. The video has since gone viral on social media and sparked discussion about the impact of extreme temperatures on wildlife.

Heatwave Conditions Across Maharashtra

Several parts of Maharashtra are currently experiencing severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures reportedly reaching up to 46 degrees Celsius in some regions. The intense heat has affected daily life across the state and raised concerns about water scarcity for both humans and animals.

The situation in Yavatmal district, including forested areas near Pusad, has also been impacted by prolonged high temperatures. Local residents and travelers said monkeys and langurs in the region appear to be struggling to find water sources during the daytime heat.

The viral video from Khandala Ghat has highlighted the challenges faced by wildlife during extreme weather conditions. Social media users have widely shared the footage, with many pointing to the growing impact of heatwaves on animals living in forest areas.

The incident has also renewed conversations around the need for water arrangements for wildlife during peak summer months, especially in regions experiencing prolonged dry and hot conditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).