Photography is a tough hobby to pick up and an even tougher career to pursue. But don't let that dissuade you from learning photography! Hemang Shah, a celebrated photographer from Mumbai who followed his passion, today, after years of experience says that it is a creative learning process.

Hemang started his career as a photographer at a very young age and is currently one of the known faces in the industry who is recognised for his immense body of work. Having worked with top-notch celebrities like Kapil Dev, Jackie Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and many more have helped Hemang learn a lot that probably one wouldn’t learn through books.

Talking about the process, Hemang says, “Everyone should learn photography because it's one of the creative hobbies that can make you happier. Photography is all about capturing light. Most beginners think the magic of photography happens in the camera body, but the true source of magic is light. Also, the way you hold the camera is also one of the important aspects. One way to ensure an unremarkable photo is to snap a subject straight-on from eye level. And the most important thing is to enjoy the process”.

Hemang got the first real break for a movie called Delli Wali Zalim Girlfriend to do BTS, and slowly he started connecting to PR & Marketing Agencies for the shoot collaborated with modelling agencies and ever since then there was no looking back.

This young photographer has also worked with stars like Shirley Setia, Nandish Sandhu, Akanksha Puri, Tanisha Dhillion, Kriti Sanon, Elena Fernandez, Jevyandu Sharma, Vishaal Kotian and many more international models for fashion shoots.

In addition, he has worked for magazines & Designers and brands like Sav Lamba, threads & stitches, surkriti, Karishma & aashita, Elaxi, Rass, Telon & ascots & Chappel etc to name a few.