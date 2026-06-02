How a Phone Call Saved Kshitij Pratap After Delhi Building Collapse

A phone call and a wristwatch proved crucial in saving 25-year-old Kshitij Pratap after he became trapped beneath the rubble of the building collapse in Delhi's Saidulajab area that killed six people and injured 10 others on Saturday, May 31. Unable to move as debris pinned down his leg, Pratap managed to call a friend and share his location, setting in motion a rescue effort that pulled him to safety within minutes.

Speaking from his hospital bed at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Pratap recounted the moments after a multi-storey building collapsed onto a canteen where he had been having dinner, Hindustan Times reported. His survival, he said, depended on remaining conscious long enough to seek help and on his friends spotting his wristwatch protruding from the debris. Mehrauli Building Collapse: Delhi CM Assures Strict Action Against Unauthorised Buildings.

Delhi Building Collapse: Trapped Beneath Rubble, But Able to Make One Call

“I tried desperately to free myself but couldn’t move because my leg was trapped under heavy rubble. One of my hands was outside the debris, and the tin shed created a small air pocket that allowed me to breathe,” he said. Realising the seriousness of the situation, Pratap pulled out his mobile phone and contacted a friend, informing him of his condition and location.

“My friends rushed to the spot and began searching through the debris. They eventually identified me by the wristwatch on my hand protruding from the rubble,” he said. With the help of local residents, Pratap was rescued in less than half an hour. Delhi Wall Collapse: Road Caves In After Wall at Delhi Metro Underground Construction Site Near Vasant Kunj Collapses, Video Surfaces.

Pratap said his leg remained trapped beneath a heavy object for a considerable period, causing serious injuries. “I was struggling to breathe and my condition was getting worse. Had there been any further delay in rescuing me, anything could have happened,” he recalled.

Another survivor, 24-year-old Aditya Sharma, sustained a fractured leg in the collapse. His brother, Rajneesh Sharma, said Aditya remained trapped for around 10 minutes before being rescued. “All his friends are in the ICU, battling for their lives. My brother survived because the debris did not fall on his head,” Rajneesh said.

The collapse occurred around 7.25 pm on Saturday when a four-storey building, on which two additional floors were under construction, gave way in Saidulajab, a densely populated neighbourhood near Saket Metro station.

Officials said the structure collapsed onto an adjoining eatery where more than a dozen students were having dinner. The six victims were identified as Ravi Prakash, 26, a doctor; Ekta, 23; Kapil, 26; Alok Verma, 23; Nalin Rai, 23, all BTech graduates; and Parvati Ojha, 39, the owner of the eatery.

Authorities said more than 70 truckloads of debris have been removed from the site since the incident, while rescue and recovery operations continue.

The collapse has also disrupted the lives of hundreds of students whose belongings remain trapped inside a neighbouring building deemed unsafe for entry. Police said the adjacent structure has developed a tilt and could collapse at any time, preventing students and officials from retrieving items left behind.

More than 150 students who attended a library and coaching centre in the building are concerned about upcoming examinations and access to study materials.

Among them is Atlanta, a resident of Assam preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) scheduled for June 28. Atlanta said she was studying in the library when the building collapse triggered panic.

“Everyone rushed out to save themselves. I had to leave behind my laptop, mobile phone, books and notes,” she said. “Most of my study material is still inside. If I don’t get it back soon, my preparation will suffer.”

During debris clearance work on Sunday, police recovered 23 laptops from the site. Officials said ownership of the devices has not yet been verified, and the laptops have been kept safely at the local police station. Police added that no family member, coaching institute or employer has reported anyone missing in connection with the collapse.

While authorities believe the likelihood of additional victims being trapped beneath the rubble is low, rescue teams will continue searching until the site is fully cleared and declared safe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).