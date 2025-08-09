A wall collapsed in Delhi today, August 9. According to the news agency PTI, a wall at the Delhi Metro underground construction site near Vasant Kunj collapsed, causing a road cave-in. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. Delhi Wall Collapse: 2 Children Among 7 Dead in Hari Nagar As Wall Caves in Due to Overnight Rainfall (Watch Video).

Wall at Delhi Metro Underground Construction Site Near Vasant Kunj Collapses

VIDEO | Delhi: A wall at the Delhi Metro underground construction site near Vasant Kunj collapsed, causing a road cave-in. Visuals from the spot. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/J4RzB0DbeG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)