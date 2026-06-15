How To Register and Download Ayushman Bharat Card Online?

Eligible families covered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) can now generate and download their Ayushman Card entirely online through Aadhaar-based verification and OTP authentication. The digital process allows beneficiaries to apply, verify eligibility, and access their card without visiting any government office, making healthcare enrollment faster and more accessible across the country.

The online system is available through official government portals and mobile applications, enabling users to complete the entire process from their smartphones. In several states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, ration card details are also being used to simplify eligibility verification and accelerate approvals for eligible beneficiaries. What Does the Ayushman Card Cover? Check Free and Excluded Treatments.

How to Download Ayushman Card Online

Eligible individuals can download their Ayushman Card through the official PM-JAY portal, Ayushman Bharat app, or UMANG app.

Visit the official PM-JAY beneficiary portal

Log in using your registered mobile number

Enter OTP for verification

Search using Aadhaar number or registered details

Once verified, download the Ayushman Card in PDF format

The process is fully digital and can be completed from a smartphone.

Step-by-Step Online Application Process

Applicants can follow these steps to register online:

Go to beneficiary.nha.gov.in

Select “Beneficiary” login and enter mobile number

Verify via OTP

Choose PM-JAY scheme and select state and district

Search name using Aadhaar number or other details

Complete verification with photo, PIN code, and OTP

Submit application and check status after 24 hours

Who Is Eligible for Ayushman Card?

Eligibility is determined based on socio-economic criteria under PM-JAY. However, all citizens aged 70 years and above are eligible regardless of income or existing insurance coverage. Some government scheme beneficiaries, including CGHS and ECHS members, can also opt in under the programme. ‘Ayushman Bharat Scheme Coming to West Bengal’: PM Narendra Modi Announces in Victory Speech After BJP’s Historic Win Over Mamata Banerjee’s TMC.

Documents Required

Applicants may need the following documents for verification:

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

Registered Mobile Number

Passport-size photograph

Additional documents such as an e-Shram Card or Labour Card may also support the verification process in eligible cases.

Coverage Available Under PM-JAY

The scheme provides health insurance coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per family annually and includes:

Hospitalisation and treatment costs

Pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses

Medicines and consumables

ICU and non-ICU services

Diagnostic tests and implants

Follow-up care for up to 15 days

Treatment is available on a cashless basis at empanelled government and private hospitals across India.

Authorities have introduced simplified verification mechanisms in several states by integrating ration card data with the beneficiary identification process. As a result, eligible individuals in some regions can complete the application process from home and receive approval within 24 hours.

The streamlined system is helping reduce waiting times compared with earlier beneficiary-list-based verification methods, while expanding access to healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).