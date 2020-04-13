Hyderabad and Chandigarh Shopkeepers Allege Shortage in Essential Supplies Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shopkeeper in Hyderabad | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 13: Amid the ongoing lockdown to contain the transmission of coronavirus, shopkeepers in Hyderabad and Chandigarh alleged a shortage in supply of essential commodities. Due to the "inadequate supply", prices of several commodities were hiked by some of the sellers, they claimed. Consumers in some parts of the Telangana capital have also complained of the rise in prices.

"We have a shortage in supply of essential commodities. Due to this, some shopkeepers are selling items at high prices. Customers are also complaining," said a shopkeeper in Hyderabad, while speaking to news agency ANI. Supply of Rice, Atta, Dal, Biscuits, Instant Noodles & Others Hit, Retail And Kirana Stores Face Acute Shortage Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

The Telangana government has warned of strict action against shopkeepers resorting to illegal hoardings, black marketing or selling essentials at higher prices under the garb of "short supply".

"There is a huge shortage in the supply of essential commodities in the markets. In vegetable markets, people without passes can not enter resulting in low business. Demand is high but supply is low," said a seller in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers in Lucknow told reporters that the initial shortage in supply has been effectively addressed by the government. "There was a shortage in the beginning but now we have complete supply of all essential commodities. There might be shortage at small shops in bylanes but shops in bazaars have all the items," a shopkeeper was reported as saying.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reiterated that there will be no shortage of essentials amid the shutdown. The government spokesperson, in the press briefing on Monday, said inter-state truck drivers ferrying essential commodities would not be required to apply for curfew pass. "The decision is taken to ensure uninterrupted and smooth supply of essential commodities," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his interaction with State Chief Ministers on Saturday, said they should crackdown on elements resorting to black marketing and illegal hoardings. The Centre will ensure adequate supply of essential commodities and foodgrains, he said, adding that "there is no shortage".