Hyderabad Techie Dies After Jumping From 6th Floor With Infant in Arms, 6-Month-Old Baby Survives

A 37-year-old software engineer died after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad's Miyapur while carrying her six-month-old baby in her arms. The tragic incident occurred at Lakshmi Prestige Apartments in Mayuri Nagar and has left residents shocked.

The woman, identified as Isha Sahu, allegedly leapt from the residential building with her infant on Saturday. According to preliminary reports, the baby slipped from her arms during the fall and survived with minor injuries, while Isha died on the spot due to severe injuries. Delhi Shocker: 50-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 12th Floor of Le Méridien Hotel in Connaught Place (Watch Video).

Residents immediately alerted emergency services and rushed to help. The infant was taken to Lotus Hospital in KPHB for treatment. Doctors reportedly said the child is stable and out of danger.

Police sources said the software engineer had reportedly been experiencing prolonged sleep-related issues, including insomnia, over the past several months. Investigators suspect these health concerns may have contributed to mental distress, though officials stressed that the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be determined. Greater Noida: Teenage Student Accused of Cheating in Exam With AI Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment.

A case has been registered and police have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Officers are speaking with family members and collecting relevant information to establish what led to the incident.

Authorities have urged the public not to speculate or circulate unverified claims while the investigation is ongoing. Officials said all angles are being examined and further findings will be shared once the inquiry is completed.

The baby remains under medical observation and is expected to recover fully, according to hospital sources.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).