Greater Noida, December 28: A 16-year-old Class 10 girl student in Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide following questioning by her school authorities over the suspected use of AI-based tools during a pre-board examination, leading to serious allegations of mental harassment and abetment against the school management. The incident was reported from Greater Noida West on December 23.

According to the police, the student was summoned by her teachers and the school principal after officials claimed her mobile phone was being used to obtain AI-assisted answers during the exam. Following the interaction, the student allegedly took the extreme step, prompting an investigation into the role of the school authorities in the matter. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 4 Student Dies by Hanging Himself in Washroom After Returning From School.

Allegations of AI Cheating

According to initial reports and statements from family members, the student was accused by her school of using artificial intelligence tools to complete a science project. While details of the specific AI tool or the evidence presented by the school remain unclear, the allegation reportedly led to a significant confrontation between the student and school staff. The use of AI in academic work is a growing concern for educational institutions worldwide, prompting new policies and debates.

Parental Concerns and Accusations

The deceased student's parents have vehemently denied the cheating allegation, stating their daughter was an academically strong and diligent student. They have accused the school of excessive pressure and harassment, alleging that the school's handling of the situation was insensitive and contributed to their daughter's distress. They are demanding a thorough inquiry into the school's conduct and disciplinary procedures.

School's Stance and Protocol

The school administration has yet to issue a comprehensive public statement regarding the incident. However, sources close to the institution indicate that the school maintains it followed standard disciplinary protocols for academic dishonesty. Educational institutions are increasingly grappling with how to address the use of AI in assignments, balancing academic integrity with student welfare. Fast Food Addiction Turns Deadly: Teen Girl From UP’s Amroha Dies at AIIMS Delhi Due to Excessive Junk Food Consumption.

Local police officials have confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. The investigation will examine statements from family members, school staff, and any available evidence related to the alleged cheating and the events leading up to the student's death. Authorities are also reviewing the school's internal policies regarding academic integrity and student counseling. The tragic incident underscores the increasing pressures faced by students in the modern educational landscape, particularly in an era where technology introduces new forms of academic challenges and ethical dilemmas.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2025 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).