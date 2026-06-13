IAF AN-32 Transport Aircraft Crashes and Catches Fire While Landing at Assam’s Jorhat Air Force Station, Video Surfaces

Guwahati, June 13: An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft reportedly caught fire after landing at Assam’s Jorhat on Saturday, triggering emergency response measures at the airbase, officials said. Initial reports indicated that the incident occurred immediately after the aircraft touched down, with flames and thick smoke seen billowing from the aircraft.

Airport and IAF emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations to contain the blaze. The extent of damage to the aircraft and information regarding casualties were not immediately available. Authorities are expected to order a detailed inquiry into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India AI-171 Probe Still Underway, Final Report to Be Released After Investigation, Says AAIB.

IAF AF-32 Crashed at Assam's Jorhat Air Station

The Soviet-origin AN-32 is a twin-engine tactical transport aircraft that has served as a key workhorse of the IAF for decades, particularly in difficult terrains and high-altitude sectors in the Northeast and along the Himalayan frontier. The latest incident has once again drawn attention to the aircraft’s operational history. In June 2019, an IAF AN-32 carrying 13 personnel went missing after taking off from Jorhat Air Force Station for Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

After an extensive search operation, the wreckage was located in the mountainous terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, and all 13 personnel on board were declared dead. Another AN-32 disappeared over the Bay of Bengal in July 2016 while flying from Chennai to Port Blair with 29 personnel on board. Despite one of India’s largest search operations, the aircraft could not be located for years, and all those on board were presumed dead. Air India Flights Accident: Probe Initiated After 3 Aircraft Damaged at Delhi Airport During Storm (Watch Video).

Debris linked to the aircraft was eventually identified in 2024. The AN-32 fleet has also witnessed other accidents over the years, including crashes in Arunachal Pradesh and operational incidents at military airfields. Officials are yet to release an official statement on Saturday’s Jorhat incident. Further details are awaited as rescue, assessment and investigation efforts continue.

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