New Delhi/Beijing, August 31: Hours after India said that it had thwarted China's attempt to change the status quo in eastern Ladakh, Chinese military demanded withdrawn of Indian troops for de-escalation of tension. According to news agency Reuters, spokesperson of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) also accused Indian soldier of illegally crossing the border, adding that it was taking countermeasures and will safeguard its territorial sovereignty. China Attempting to Militarise Space, Has Already Launched 22 Space Vehicles in 2020: Report.

In its statement earlier today, the Indian Army said that on the night of August 29 and August 30, 2020, People's Liberation Army troops carried out "provocative military movements to change the status quo" in eastern Ladakh. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," it said.

The Indian Army also stated that they are committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue, but are also equally determined to protect the country's territorial integrity. Both the countries are engaged in an around four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

India has also found that the Chinese side has started troop, artillery and armour build-up in three sectors of the LAC - western (Ladakh), middle (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh) and eastern (Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh). China has also mobilised soldiers near Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass, a tri-junction between India, Nepal and China situated atop the Kalapani Valley. India had urged China to remove its forces from Pangong Lake and Gogra where disengagement has not taken place. (With agency inputs)

