Ladakh, August 31: The Indian Army on Monday stated that Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo in Ladakh. The incidents took place overnight between August 29 and 30, however, the Indian soldiers preempted this activity and thwarted the Chinese troops.

Releasing an official statement, Indian Army PRO Col Aman Anand said, "On the night of 29/30 August, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military & diplomatic engagements during an ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo." Chinese Transgressions in Ladakh: India Has Military Option If Talks Fail, Says CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Adding more, he said, "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground."

Stating that a Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues, Col Anand said, "The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues."

Earlier last week, China had said the differences with India along the border needed to be sorted out peacefully after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar stated that the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as 'most serious situation after 1962'.

Following the violent stand-off on June 15 at Galwan Valley of Ladakh, both India and China held several rounds of military and diplomatic meetings. In the violent clash, 20 Indian soldiers died, while China lost 40 soldiers.

