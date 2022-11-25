New Delhi, November 25: India has won the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Vice Presidency and Strategic Management Board (SMB) Chair for the 2023-25 term.

By securing over 90 per cent of the votes cast by full members of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) during its General Meeting held recently in San Francisco, the US, India's representative, a member of the Indian National Committee of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and various technical committees of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS-India), was elected. India Gets G20 Presidency; Indonesia President Joko Widodo Hands Over the Post to PM Narendra Modi As Bali Summit Ends (See Pics and Video).

Vimal Mahendru will be the IEC Vice President representing India. Representation of BIS (India) in policy and governance bodies of International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and IEC ensures that Indian viewpoints on the important strategic and policy matters are put forth and it also provides opportunities to align the national standardisation priorities with International best practices. Kanishk Sheel Wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for Excellence in Market Research & Consulting.

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is an international standard setting body that publishes international Standards for all electrical, electronic and related technologies. Standardisation Management Board (SMB) is an apex governance body of IEC responsible for technical policy matters.

